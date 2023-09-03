The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver will hit the field against Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 617 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.203 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Maeda has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga

