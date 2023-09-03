Michael A. Taylor and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (134 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .226 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 59 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this year, Taylor has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .249 AVG .201 .290 OBP .266 .509 SLG .390 19 XBH 15 13 HR 7 28 RBI 20 64/9 K/BB 54/12 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings