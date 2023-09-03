Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (166 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .254 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 56.7% of his 104 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.6%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|55
|.281
|AVG
|.228
|.346
|OBP
|.299
|.520
|SLG
|.451
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
