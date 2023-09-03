Joey Gallo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .050 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .170 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 37 of 103 games this season (35.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (6.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (20.4%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (30.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.153
|AVG
|.186
|.280
|OBP
|.313
|.328
|SLG
|.521
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|74/23
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.199 WHIP ranks 25th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
