Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field



Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 105 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten a hit in 80 of 121 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (17.4%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.4% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .211 AVG .236 .295 OBP .314 .345 SLG .431 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 31 60/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings