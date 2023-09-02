The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-1.5) 59.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-1.5) 60.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +105 -125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTSA (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • UTSA covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Houston won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • The Cougars were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA
To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

