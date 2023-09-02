Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to knock off Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

Fueled by 432 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 608 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.202 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing five hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Keuchel has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel -

