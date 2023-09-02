Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-625
|+455
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+425
|-588
|Tipico
|Texas Tech (-14)
|-
|-600
|+450
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Wyoming compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.
- The Cowboys were 3-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Wyoming
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
