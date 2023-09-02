The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Oklahoma put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Arkansas State covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Red Wolves won their only game last year when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma & Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the Big 12 +375 Bet $100 to win $375 Arkansas State To Win the Sun Belt +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

