Kyle Farmer is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .251 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Farmer has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (13.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .260 AVG .242 .331 OBP .289 .402 SLG .386 10 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 15 37/8 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings