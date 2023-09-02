Kyle Farmer vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .251 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Farmer has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (13.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.260
|AVG
|.242
|.331
|OBP
|.289
|.402
|SLG
|.386
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|15
|37/8
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
