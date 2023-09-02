The Minnesota Twins, including Jordan Luplow (.095 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jordan Luplow? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is batting .208 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Luplow has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Luplow has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .286 AVG .143 .444 OBP .250 .286 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings