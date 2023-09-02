When the Auburn Tigers match up with the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Tigers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Auburn vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (51.5) Auburn 43, UMass 7

Auburn Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 99.0% chance to win.

The Tigers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

A total of eight of Tigers games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Auburn games last season.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Minutemen are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Minutemen's one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the UMass this season is seven points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Minutemen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 24.8 29.5 24.1 22 26 44.5 UMass 12.5 31.1 14.2 29.2 11.3 32.4

