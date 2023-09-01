The Texas Rangers (75-58) are looking for Nate Lowe to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Minnesota Twins (69-65) on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.

Ryan has 12 quality starts this season.

Ryan is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 outings this season.

Joe Ryan vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1239 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 184 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Ryan has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .278.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Scherzer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.

Max Scherzer vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 603 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 187 home runs, sixth in the league.

The Twins have gone 4-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

