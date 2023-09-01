Twins vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
The Texas Rangers (75-58) are looking for Nate Lowe to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Minnesota Twins (69-65) on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will take the ball for the Twins.
Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- Ryan goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
- Ryan has 12 quality starts this season.
- Ryan is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 outings this season.
Joe Ryan vs. Rangers
- He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1239 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 184 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Ryan has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .278.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- Scherzer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 24 games.
- He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Scherzer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
Max Scherzer vs. Twins
- The Twins have scored 603 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 187 home runs, sixth in the league.
- The Twins have gone 4-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
