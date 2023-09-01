You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Max Kepler and others on the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins heading into their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (88 total hits).

He's slashed .252/.320/.487 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has recorded 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashed .222/.304/.391 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers' Max Scherzer (12-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 24 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.346/.456 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 25 home runs, 43 walks and 80 RBI (124 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .343/.409/.648 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

