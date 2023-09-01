The Texas Rangers (75-58) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at Globe Life Field on Friday, September 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 53 (60.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 27-16 (62.8%).

Texas has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (38.1%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+280) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+210) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+280) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

