Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 1
Our computer model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will take down the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Michigan State (-14)
|Over (45.5)
|Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18
Michigan State Betting Info (2022)
- The Spartans have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.
- The Spartans won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last season.
- Last season, five of Spartans games went over the point total.
- The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.
- The Chippewas won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- Central Michigan did not lose ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.
- The Chippewas and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 12 times last season.
- The average total for Central Michigan's games last season was 56.5 points, 11.0 more than this game's over/under.
Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan State
|24.4
|27.4
|29.4
|26.3
|17.4
|29
|Central Michigan
|24.8
|28.2
|23.3
|21.3
|26.2
|35
