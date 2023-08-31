The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites last season.

Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

