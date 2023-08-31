Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|43.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-290
|+230
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Golden Gophers were favored by 7.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Cornhuskers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
