The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3.

Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season, the Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.