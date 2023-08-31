The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7.5) 43 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-7.5) 43 -298 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Minnesota (-7.5) 42.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Minnesota (-7.5) - -278 +225 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Minnesota (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Golden Gophers were favored by 7.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last season.
  • When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

