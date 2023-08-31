The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3.

Nebraska covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

The Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs last season.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

