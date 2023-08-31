Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-278
|+225
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3.
- Nebraska covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs last season.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
