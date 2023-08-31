The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) play on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Minnesota ranked 66th in points scored last year (28.2 points per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 13.8 points allowed per game. Nebraska compiled 22.6 points per game on offense last season (102nd in the FBS), and it ranked 77th on defense with 27.6 points allowed per game.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Key Statistics (2022)

Minnesota Nebraska 389.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.2 (108th) 294.7 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.4 (80th) 207.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.3 (100th) 182.2 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (80th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner Morgan had a passing stat line last season of 1,382 yards with a 66.9% completion rate (107-for-160), nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 106.3 yards per game.

Mohamed Ibrahim picked up 1,665 rushing yards (128.1 per game) and 20 touchdowns last year.

Treyson Potts churned out 474 yards on 101 carries (36.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Daniel Jackson reeled in 37 catches for 557 yards (42.8 per game) while being targeted 60 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Brevyn Spann-Ford tacked on 497 yards on 42 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 61 times, and averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Mike Brown-Stephens reeled in 22 passes for 338 yards, averaging 26 yards per game last year.

Nebraska Stats Leaders (2022)

Casey Thompson threw for an average of 200.6 yards passing per contest and tossed 17 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Grant averaged 76.3 rushing yards and tallied six rushing touchdowns.

Ajay Allen ran for two touchdowns on 190 yards a year ago.

Trey Palmer averaged 86.9 yards on 5.9 receptions per game and compiled nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Marcus Washington caught 31 passes last season on his way to 471 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Travis Vokolek worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 240 receiving yards (20 ypg) last season.

