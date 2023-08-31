Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) the edge when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by a touchdown. The game has a point total of 43.5.

Minnesota had the 65th-ranked offense last year (389.8 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking ninth-best with just 294.7 yards allowed per game. Nebraska put up 344.2 yards per game offensively last year (102nd in the FBS), and it surrendered 414.4 yards per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Minnesota vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -7 -110 -110 43.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota covered the spread seven times in 13 games last year.

The Golden Gophers were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

There were five Minnesota games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.

Minnesota went 7-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).

The Cornhuskers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

On the ground, Mohamed Ibrahim had 20 touchdowns and 1,665 yards (128.1 per game) last year.

In 13 games, Tanner Morgan threw for 1,382 yards (106.3 per game), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.

In addition, Morgan ran for 55 yards and four TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Daniel Jackson had 37 catches for 557 yards (42.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

On the ground, Treyson Potts scored three touchdowns and accumulated 474 yards (36.5 per game).

In 13 games last year, Mariano Sori-Marin totaled 1.5 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 84 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Tyler Nubin had 53 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four interceptions in 13 games played.

Cody Lindenberg recorded 1.0 sack to go along with his 4.0 TFL and 70 tackles a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Terell Smith piled up 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over 13 games.

