The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to win their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7.5) Over (43) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 75.0% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

As 7.5-point or greater favorites last season, Minnesota went 5-3.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.

As 7.5-point underdogs or more, Nebraska went 4-3 against the spread last season.

Last season, four Cornhuskers games went over the point total.

The average total for Nebraska's games last season was 52.8 points, 9.8 more than this game's over/under.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

