Which team is going to win on Thursday, August 31, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Golden Gophers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Minnesota vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (42.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Golden Gophers went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

As 7-point or greater favorites, Minnesota went 5-3 against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Golden Gophers games.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 2.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cornhuskers, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

The Cornhuskers covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or greater, Nebraska went 4-3 last season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 12 times last season.

The average total points scored in Nebraska games last year (42.5) is 10.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.