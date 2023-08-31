Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, August 31
Our projection model predicts the Minnesota Golden Gophers will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Looking to bet on Minnesota vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Minnesota (-7)
|Over (43.5)
|Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Minnesota Betting Info (2022)
- The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Golden Gophers won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- As 7-point or greater favorites last season, Minnesota went 5-3.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Golden Gophers games.
- The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska Betting Info (2022)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cornhuskers have a 31.2% chance to win.
- The Cornhuskers put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Nebraska went 4-3 as underdogs of 7 points or more last year.
- Last season, four Cornhuskers games went over the point total.
- The average total for Nebraska's games last season was 52.8 points, 9.3 more than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Minnesota
|28.2
|13.8
|33
|7.6
|21.6
|21.4
|Nebraska
|22.6
|27.6
|23.6
|27.6
|19.5
|26.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.