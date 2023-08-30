Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians aiming to shut down Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth-best in MLB play with 187 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (601 total runs).

The Twins are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (7-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Gray enters the game with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is aiming for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee

