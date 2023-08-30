Sonny Gray starts for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+140). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 59.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (53-36).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 18-15 (54.5%).

The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 133 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-61-7).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 29-36 30-26 39-37 52-48 17-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.