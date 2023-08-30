The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .315 with five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 28 of 39 games this year (71.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (46.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .279 AVG .367 .347 OBP .387 .535 SLG .533 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 17 RBI 12 23/8 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings