Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .315 with five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 28 of 39 games this year (71.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (46.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.367
|.347
|OBP
|.387
|.535
|SLG
|.533
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|12
|23/8
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
