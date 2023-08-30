The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .794 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 58 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 30 games this year (27.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .250 AVG .197 .291 OBP .263 .512 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 13 HR 7 28 RBI 18 64/9 K/BB 54/12 7 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings