Michael A. Taylor vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .794 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 58 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 30 games this year (27.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.197
|.291
|OBP
|.263
|.512
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|18
|64/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|7
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
