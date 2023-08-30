Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .255 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Kepler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 57.4% of his 101 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 101), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.9%).
  • In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 53
.287 AVG .225
.353 OBP .294
.533 SLG .455
21 XBH 19
10 HR 11
25 RBI 25
42/17 K/BB 40/15
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.