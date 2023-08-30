Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .255 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Kepler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with one homer in his last games.

In 57.4% of his 101 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 101), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.9%).

In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .287 AVG .225 .353 OBP .294 .533 SLG .455 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 42/17 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings