Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .255 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.
- Kepler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with one homer in his last games.
- In 57.4% of his 101 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 101), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.9%).
- In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.287
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.294
|.533
|SLG
|.455
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|42/17
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.