Matt Wallner -- batting .214 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .234.
  • Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
  • He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including five multi-run games (10.9%).

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 17
.294 AVG .135
.406 OBP .237
.624 SLG .327
13 XBH 4
7 HR 3
20 RBI 6
33/7 K/BB 18/4
2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
