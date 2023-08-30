Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- batting .214 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .234.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including five multi-run games (10.9%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.135
|.406
|OBP
|.237
|.624
|SLG
|.327
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|33/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (10-3) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
