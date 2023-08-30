Matt Wallner -- batting .214 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .234.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including five multi-run games (10.9%).

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 17 .294 AVG .135 .406 OBP .237 .624 SLG .327 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 33/7 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings