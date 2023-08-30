On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .252 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 42 of 59 games this year (71.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (20 of 59), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 59 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .270 AVG .229 .333 OBP .321 .532 SLG .333 17 XBH 6 8 HR 2 25 RBI 9 36/12 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings