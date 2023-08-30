Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .252 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 42 of 59 games this year (71.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (20 of 59), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 59 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.270
|AVG
|.229
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.532
|SLG
|.333
|17
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|9
|36/12
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
