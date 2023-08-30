Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.395) and total hits (102) this season.
- In 66.1% of his games this year (78 of 118), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.215
|AVG
|.232
|.300
|OBP
|.313
|.352
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|58/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.