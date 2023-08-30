Carlos Correa -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.395) and total hits (102) this season.
  • In 66.1% of his games this year (78 of 118), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 61
.215 AVG .232
.300 OBP .313
.352 SLG .435
18 XBH 26
5 HR 11
27 RBI 30
58/26 K/BB 61/27
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
