Carlos Correa -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.395) and total hits (102) this season.

In 66.1% of his games this year (78 of 118), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .215 AVG .232 .300 OBP .313 .352 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 58/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

