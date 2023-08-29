The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler ready for the second of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 185 total home runs.

Minnesota is 11th in baseball, slugging .422.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 599 (4.5 per game).

The Twins rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-6) to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 158 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Lopez enters the game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to build on an 18-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams

