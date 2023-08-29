Michael A. Taylor vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 53.3% of his 107 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (15.9%), homering in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29 games this season (27.1%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.244
|AVG
|.197
|.287
|OBP
|.263
|.494
|SLG
|.382
|18
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|18
|63/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|7
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
