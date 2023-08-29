On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .257 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Polanco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 58 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .279 AVG .229 .338 OBP .321 .549 SLG .333 17 XBH 6 8 HR 2 25 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings