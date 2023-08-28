On Monday, August 28 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (68-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field in the series opener. Kenta Maeda will get the call for the Twins, while Xzavion Curry will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Guardians have +140 odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.22 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 52, or 59.8%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 17-15 (53.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

