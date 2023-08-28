Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (68-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) squaring off at Target Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (3-7) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-2).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 17 of its 32 games, or 53.1%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule