Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- In 19 of 44 games this season (43.2%) Wallner has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|.291
|AVG
|.135
|.398
|OBP
|.237
|.608
|SLG
|.327
|12
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|6
|31/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.