Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Minnesota Twins matchup at Target Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 57 RBI (101 total hits).

He's slashing .227/.308/.403 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a slash line of .247/.312/.485 so far this season.

Kepler heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 58 walks and 81 RBI (148 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.462 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

Corey Seager Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 118 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .343/.409/.651 slash line so far this season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

