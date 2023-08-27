Ryan Jeffers vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .288.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.4%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.337
|AVG
|.248
|.432
|OBP
|.353
|.600
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|29/11
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th.
