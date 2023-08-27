On Sunday, Max Kepler (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .247.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 55 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven home a run in 36 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 39 of 98 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 53 .272 AVG .225 .331 OBP .294 .519 SLG .455 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 41/14 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings