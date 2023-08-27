How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's Liga MX slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is Queretaro FC squaring off against Necaxa.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's Liga MX action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Necaxa vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (1-1-1) journeys to match up with Necaxa (0-2-3) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Necaxa (+115)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+260)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL (2-2-0) travels to match up with Pumas UNAM (1-3-1) at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+135)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+205)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch CF Monterrey vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul (0-1-4) travels to face CF Monterrey (2-1-0) at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-150)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+400)
- Draw: (+290)
