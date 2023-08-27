Carlos Correa and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 101 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in 77 of 115 games this year (67.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven home a run in 37 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.2%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 61
.222 AVG .232
.302 OBP .313
.367 SLG .435
18 XBH 26
5 HR 11
27 RBI 30
54/23 K/BB 61/27
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
