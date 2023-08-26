Michael A. Taylor brings a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (67-62) game against the Texas Rangers (72-56) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Target Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-5) against the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins are sending Ryan (9-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the right-hander tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.

Ryan is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the season.

Ryan enters the matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers' Scherzer (12-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Scherzer has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3).

