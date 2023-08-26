Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 180 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 580 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 22 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer

