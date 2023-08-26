Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .328 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Lewis is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 25 of 35 games this season (71.4%), including nine multi-hit games (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Lewis has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .294 AVG .367 .368 OBP .387 .485 SLG .533 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 12 20/7 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings