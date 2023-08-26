On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks.

Taylor enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438 with three homers.

In 56 of 105 games this season (53.3%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (12.4%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .250 AVG .197 .286 OBP .263 .513 SLG .382 18 XBH 14 12 HR 7 26 RBI 18 60/7 K/BB 54/12 6 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings