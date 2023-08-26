Joey Gallo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .175 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 18 games this year (18.6%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (21.6%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (31 of 97), with two or more runs four times (4.1%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.159
|AVG
|.191
|.279
|OBP
|.317
|.341
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|69/21
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
